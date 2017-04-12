Tupac Shakur getting a new statue

publicidad

Tupac Shakur, quien fue asesinado en 1996, ser&aacute; agregado al Rock and Roll Hall of Fame en 2017.
The new statue weighs around 1,000 LBS.

Tupac Shakur, quien fue asesinado en 1996, será agregado al Rock and Roll Hall of Fame en 2017.

To honor the legendary Tupac, a small town outside of Atlanta, Georgia, Stone Mountain wants to errect a 1,000 pound statue at the tune of $500,000. The amphitheater was fomerly known as the "Tupac Amaru Shakur Center for the Arts" and was owned by Tupac's mother, Afeni Shakur. After Afeni passed away in May of 2016, her sister couldn't deal with the property anymore and sold it to Jim Burnett for $600,000. The original Tupac statue along with all types of memoribelia was removed by the Shakur family.

Original statue of Tupac Shakur designed by the late Tina Allen at what was then called "Tupac Amaru Shakur Center for the Arts."

Burnett bought the property in December of 2015 and after speaking with the Shakur family, he wanted to honor Tupac Shakur with a bronze statue. Burnett hired the famous artist Nijel Binns who had created statues of Michael Jackson and Shirley Temple to create a masterpiece.

Here is a clay model of what the Tupac statue will look like.

Burnett is planning of unveiling the statue honoring the late Tupac in September of 2017. Tupac died taking on gunfire in the BMW he was riding in with Suge Knight on September of 1996.

