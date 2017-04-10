Tupac and Biggie bond in the new "All Eyez On Me" trailer

The trailer to the new Tupac biopic movie that is to be released on his birthday (June 16th) just released a new trailer. The trailer shows the untold story of Tupac Shakur's life and legacy. This brand new trailer shows both 2Pac and Biggie creating a bond over music in the rap game.
Tupac and Biggie bond in the new "All Eyez On Me" trailerTupac and Biggie bond in the new "All Eyez On Me" trailer
The biopic about Tupac releases to theaters on Tupac's birthday.
The trailer to the new Tupac biopic movie that is to be released on his birthday (June 16th) just released a new trailer. The trailer shows the untold story of Tupac Shakur's life and legacy. This brand new trailer shows both 2Pac and Biggie creating a bond over music in the rap game.