The IT Trailer Will Give You Nightmares Forever

The new horror remake trailer will give you the creeps.

Por: Univision
The trailer to the 2017 remake of Stephen King's 1990 movie "IT" will bring you true nightmares for a long while. Director Andrés Muschietti kept the same plot as the original in the small town of Derry, Maine. A group of young kids faces their biggest fear when a clown by the name of Pennywise pays the town a visit terrorizing the children. Pennywise has a history of murders that date back centuries.

Watch the trailer if you dare for the newest horror film, IT which releases to theaters on September 8, 2017.

