Suge Knight Knows Who Killed Tupac Shakur

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 08: Marion 'Suge' Knight appears in court with his Lawyer Matthew P Fletcher for a preliminary hearing in a robbery charge case at Criminal Courts Building on April 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Knight is charged with robbery and criminal threats after allegedly stealing a photographer's camera during an incident September 5, 2014 in Beverly Hills. (Photo by David Buchan/Getty Images) David Buchan / Stringer / Getty

It has been twenty-one years since we lost the legendary hip-hop artist, Tupac Shakur. It was on September 7, 1996 that Suge Knight was driving his BMW with Tupac on the Las Vegas Strip.

Suge Knight had kept it a big secret until now revealing that he knows who shot them up while in traffic on the Las Vegas strip. Sources state that Knight has signed an affidavit that his lawyer Thaddeus Culpepper had wrote up to release classified information.

The affidavit states that the former Death Records CEO has "known for many years that Reggie Wright Jr. and his ex-wife Sharitha were behind the murder of Tupac and attempted murder of Knight." This information has been released due to Knight hearing the “salient points” in the Tupac Assassination: Battle of Compton documentary, which was directed by Richard Bond and Michael Douglas Carlin.

Reggie Wright Jr. was the former head honcho of Death Row security. Former LAPD Detective Russell Poole had believe to have him murdered to get the control of Death Row Records. Poole, who was working both Tupac and Notorious BIG's case had died in 2015.

To this day, Tupac's murder case is still cold and open. Knight is still in jail on a separate murder case and also the rumor going around that Tupac had faked his own death and now living in Cuba.

