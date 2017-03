Straight Outta Compton Heads To Library of Congress

The hip hop group's album was chosen to be put in the National library.

Inductees N.W.A. members Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, MC Ren. pose in the press room during the 31st Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on April 8, 2016. The show, at the Barclays Center, will be aired by HBO on April 30. / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

According to New York Daily News' Page Six says that Hip Hop group N.W.A.'s album to Straight Outta Compton has been choosen for the Library of Congress in Washington D.C.

The hip hop group's album has been choosen among 24 other albums along with David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust, The Wiz soundtrack , Sister Sledge's We Are Family.

None of the members of the N.W.A. have responded to the announcement.