One Video Store Has Nothing But Jerry Maguire on VHS

Los Angeles, CA - Does anyone have 14,000 copies of the 1996 classic flick -- Jerry Maguire on VHS? An artist based out of Los Angeles is planning on using all of the copies to make a replica video store .

The group called Everything Is Terrible or EIT! along with their fans had spent over seven years collecting copies of Jerry Maguire on VHS. EIT! said that it all started out as a joke and they realized they were on to something after collecting over 100 copies.

EIT!'s creative director Nic Maier explained to CNN that the movie is centered around when Hollywood was transitioning from VHS to DVD. Maier also said: "Current culture seems to be only interested in constantly moving forward, making and consuming - with very little consideration for anything else. Millions of Jerrys were created long after the makers already planned a transition to DVD."

In the long run, the group has a goal of collecting so many Jerry Maguire VHS tapes, they want to construct a pyramid in the desert.

The exhibit will run at the iam8bit Gallery in Los Angeles beginning on January 13 - 19, 2017.

