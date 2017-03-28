Fresh Prince Cast Reunites for Photo

The cast of the the 90's sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" all got together for a group photo with a beautiful oceanic backdrop.

Alfonso Riberio who played the goofy character Carlton Banks took the photo and shared it to his official Instagram account. In the photo are Will Smith, Alfonso Riberio, Karyn Parson, Joseph Marcell, Tatiana Ali, and Daphene Maxwell. The photo had a caption that said: "Always amazing to spend the afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete. James Avery who played Will Smith's Uncle Phil passed away in 2013.

