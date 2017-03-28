publicidad

Fresh Prince Cast Reunites for Photo yo-951-pos-4c.png Fresh Prince Cast Reunites for Photo yo-951-pos-4c.png

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 10: Actor Will Smith attends the Centerpiece Gala Premiere of Columbia Pictures&#39; &#39;Concussion&#39; during AFI FEST 2015 presented by Audi at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 10, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)
Classic Hip Hop

Fresh Prince Cast Reunites for Photo

Fresh Prince Cast Reunites for Photo

Check out what the cast looks like today.

Por: Univision
HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 10: Actor Will Smith attends the Centerpiece Ga...
HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 10: Actor Will Smith attends the Centerpiece Gala Premiere of Columbia Pictures' 'Concussion' during AFI FEST 2015 presented by Audi at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 10, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

The cast of the the 90's sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" all got together for a group photo with a beautiful oceanic backdrop.

Alfonso Riberio who played the goofy character Carlton Banks took the photo and shared it to his official Instagram account. In the photo are Will Smith, Alfonso Riberio, Karyn Parson, Joseph Marcell, Tatiana Ali, and Daphene Maxwell. The photo had a caption that said: "Always amazing to spend the afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete. James Avery who played Will Smith's Uncle Phil passed away in 2013.

Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete.

A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on

publicidad
Related Content
Justice League - Trailer
28 mar, 2017 | 04:22 PM
Superman is missing from the new Justice League trailer
Shoppers wander around one biggest shopping mall in Hong Kong on January...
27 mar, 2017 | 05:30 PM
Escalator Sends People Flying in Reverse
publicidad
More news
¡Refréscate haciendo "tubing" en el río!
Eventos Locales
Check out the new laws before your trip to Comal River this Summer
MIAMI, FL - JUNE 18: Tim Duncan #21 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts in t...
Eventos Locales
Tim Duncan Names Newborn Daughter After Guardian of the Galaxy Character
Low Low Concert / Car Show / Culture Fest
Eventos Locales
Low Low Concert / Car Show and Culture Fest
Fresh Prince Cast Reunites for Photo CoupleEscapesTragedy.png
Hip Hop
Couple Escapes Being A Statistic on Escalator Ride
Fresh Prince Cast Reunites for Photo PancakePrankster.png
Hip Hop
Man Enjoys Breakfast in the Middle of the Street
Viajar en tus veintes: ventajas y ‘tips’
Eventos Locales
10-Digit Dialing Coming to San Antonio