publicidad

Fozzie Performs "In Da Club" by 50 Cent yo-951-pos-4c.png Fozzie Performs "In Da Club" by 50 Cent yo-951-pos-4c.png

Classic Hip Hop

Fozzie Performs "In Da Club" by 50 Cent

Fozzie Performs "In Da Club" by 50 Cent

Go Fozzie, it's your birthday!

Por: Univision
Fozzie Bear in the Club

In Adam Schleichkorn's latest mash-up video, he selected Fozzie Bear to do a mashup video of rapper 50 Cent's "In Da Club." In light of all the recent politics and events in the world, Schleichkorn wrote a message to his fans saying: "The world is crazy right now, and most social media timelines are depressing as hell, so these videos are just meant as a little escape from it all."

Check out Fozzie kill it in the video below.

WARNING: The music video below contains explicit language - viewer discretion advised.

publicidad
Related Content
Thor: Ragnarok
Eventos Locales
10 abr, 2017 | 11:25 AM
Marvel just released the action packed trailer for Thor: Ragnarok
How St. Jude's is Helping Families With Your Donations 1:45
Eventos Locales
05 abr, 2017 | 05:53 PM
How St. Jude's is Helping Families With Your Donations
publicidad
More news
Houston sky pool at Market Square Tower
Eventos Locales
Would you swim in the sky?
Popular Northside Restaurant burns down
Eventos Locales
Popular Northside Restaurant Burns Down
Fozzie Performs "In Da Club" by 50 Cent NO-REFUSAL-WEEKEND.png
Eventos Locales
No Refusal Weekend for DWI for Festival in Poteet
CARLSBAD, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Tourists from Brisbane, Australia, Rebecca...
Eventos Locales
Two New Attractions Downtown to Open in 2018
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 26: Actor Chuck Norris arrives at the Academy...
Eventos Locales
Senate Votes Chuck Norris as an Honorary Texan
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 08: Marion 'Suge' Knight appears in court with h...
Hip Hop
Suge Knight Knows Who Killed Tupac Shakur