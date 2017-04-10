Fozzie Performs "In Da Club" by 50 Cent

In Adam Schleichkorn's latest mash-up video, he selected Fozzie Bear to do a mashup video of rapper 50 Cent's "In Da Club." In light of all the recent politics and events in the world, Schleichkorn wrote a message to his fans saying: "The world is crazy right now, and most social media timelines are depressing as hell, so these videos are just meant as a little escape from it all."

Check out Fozzie kill it in the video below.

WARNING: The music video below contains explicit language - viewer discretion advised.

