Escalator Sends People Flying in Reverse

It was a busy day in Langham Place in the city of Hong Kong China when an escalator just abruptly goes into full reverse with people on board. It appears that a mechanical failure occurred on the busy Saturday, March 25th.

At least 18 people were injured and one man was sent to the hospital in serious condition according to CCTV. It looks like two mechanics ages 22 and 52 will be facing criminal charges for tampering with the internal parts of the escalator. The company who employed the two culprits will be assisting in the investigation for a motive.

