Shoppers wander around one biggest shopping mall in Hong Kong on January 30, 2009. Hong Kong exports dropped 11.4 percent year-on-year in December, according to government data released January 29, 2009, the latest sign of how the global slowdown has hit southern China&#39;s economy. AFP PHOTO/MIKE CLARKE (Photo credit should read MIKE CLARKE/AFP/Getty Images)
Escalator Sends People Flying in Reverse

One of those most scariest things happened on an escalator in China.

Por: Univision
Shoppers wander around one biggest shopping mall in Hong Kong on January 30, 2009. Hong Kong exports dropped 11.4 percent year-on-year in December, according to government data released January 29, 2009, the latest sign of how the global slowdown has hit southern China's economy. AFP PHOTO/MIKE CLARKE (Photo credit should read MIKE CLARKE/AFP/Getty Images)

It was a busy day in Langham Place in the city of Hong Kong China when an escalator just abruptly goes into full reverse with people on board. It appears that a mechanical failure occurred on the busy Saturday, March 25th.

At least 18 people were injured and one man was sent to the hospital in serious condition according to CCTV. It looks like two mechanics ages 22 and 52 will be facing criminal charges for tampering with the internal parts of the escalator. The company who employed the two culprits will be assisting in the investigation for a motive.

Couple Escapes Being A Statistic on Escalator Ride
Man Enjoys Breakfast in the Middle of the Street
