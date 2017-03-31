publicidad

Classic Jam: Selena - If I Could Fall In Love

Let us remember this classic jam from the Queen of Tejano.

Por: Univision
Selena - Dreaming of You album art

This classic jam was recorded by Tejano artist Selena for her fifth studio album Dreaming of You which was released on June 26, 1995. The album Dreaming of You showed her wide talent of singing both Spanish and English songs.

The song "If I Could Fall In Love" is about having the fear of rejection by the man she finds falling in love with. This song recieved the Tejano Music Crossover Award for the Tejano Crossover Song of the Year by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP).

This song was recognized more of a pop / R&B song rather than a Tejano song that she was known to produce. The music video recieved it's recognition at the 1996 Tejano Music Awards for Music Video of the Year.

