Classic Jam: RUN-DMC - Christmas In Hollis

This famous Christmas rap song was featured on the TV show "All That" in 1996.

We're taking you back to the year 1987 when RUN-DMC released "Christmas In Hollis" from the album A Very Special Christmas. The track was produced by the group along with Rick Rubin. It peaked at number 78 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop songs chart in the year 2000. Hollis in the title referenced the New York neighborhood Queens where members of RUN-DMC grew up.



Did you know the group performed "Christmas in Holls on the TV show "All That?"