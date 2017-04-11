Classic 90's handheld game makes a return

The popular digital handheld pet game Tamagotchi was a hit in the 90's. It was released by Bandai on November 23, 1996 and sold over 76 million units worldwide. The toy is coming back in popularity with it's comeback to celebrate it's 20th anniversary.

The company that produced the original game is now selling the replica of the original on Amazon. The Tamagotchi will have the original six characters. Just like the original, the design will still be an egg-shaped case with an liquid crystal display. One noticeable difference is the size is half than the original.

