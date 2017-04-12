Charlie Murphy Dead at 57

Eddie Murphy's older brother Charlie Murphy who is a very successful comedian has died at the age of 57. Charlie Murphy passed away from leukemia on Wednesday (April 12, 2017) morning in a New York City hospital. Charlie has been going for chemotherapy treatment according to TMZ.
Charlie's wife, Tisha Taylor Murphy had passed away in 2009 and Charlie had two children from a previous relationship.
Eddie Murphy did a bit with his brother Eddie Murphy on the Chapelle Show.
WARNING: The video below contains explicit language - viewer discretion advised.
Hours before he passed Charlie posted to Twitter.
Rise & Grind: “Things may come to those who wait, but only the things left by those who hustle.” - Abraham Lincoln— Charlie Murphy (@charliemurphy) April 12, 2017