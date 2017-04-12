Charlie Murphy Dead at 57

Los Angeles, UNITED STATES: Eddie Murphy's brother Charles arrives for the premier of 'Norbit' 08 February 2007 in Los Angeles, CA. In 'Norbit', actor Eddie Murphy, who also wrote the screenplay, portrays three different characters, one of which is female. AFP PHOTO / HECTOR MATA (Photo credit should read HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images)

Eddie Murphy's older brother Charlie Murphy who is a very successful comedian has died at the age of 57. Charlie Murphy passed away from leukemia on Wednesday (April 12, 2017) morning in a New York City hospital. Charlie has been going for chemotherapy treatment according to TMZ.

Charlie's wife, Tisha Taylor Murphy had passed away in 2009 and Charlie had two children from a previous relationship.

Eddie Murphy did a bit with his brother Eddie Murphy on the Chapelle Show.

WARNING: The video below contains explicit language - viewer discretion advised.



Hours before he passed Charlie posted to Twitter.

