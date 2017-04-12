publicidad

Charlie Murphy Dead at 57 yo-951-pos-4c.png Charlie Murphy Dead at 57 yo-951-pos-4c.png

Los Angeles, UNITED STATES: Eddie Murphy's brother Charles arrives for the premier of 'Norbit' 08 February 2007 in Los Angeles, CA. In 'Norbit', actor Eddie Murphy, who also wrote the screenplay, portrays three different characters, one of which is female. AFP PHOTO / HECTOR MATA (Photo credit should read HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images)
Classic Hip Hop

Charlie Murphy Dead at 57

Charlie Murphy Dead at 57

The comedian died after battling Leukemia

Por: Univision
Los Angeles, UNITED STATES: Eddie Murphy's brother Charles arrives for t...
Los Angeles, UNITED STATES: Eddie Murphy's brother Charles arrives for the premier of 'Norbit' 08 February 2007 in Los Angeles, CA. In 'Norbit', actor Eddie Murphy, who also wrote the screenplay, portrays three different characters, one of which is female. AFP PHOTO / HECTOR MATA (Photo credit should read HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images)

Eddie Murphy's older brother Charlie Murphy who is a very successful comedian has died at the age of 57. Charlie Murphy passed away from leukemia on Wednesday (April 12, 2017) morning in a New York City hospital. Charlie has been going for chemotherapy treatment according to TMZ.

Charlie's wife, Tisha Taylor Murphy had passed away in 2009 and Charlie had two children from a previous relationship.

Eddie Murphy did a bit with his brother Eddie Murphy on the Chapelle Show.

WARNING: The video below contains explicit language - viewer discretion advised.

Hours before he passed Charlie posted to Twitter.

publicidad
Related Content
A family camping out at Brackenridge Park
Eventos Locales
10 abr, 2017 | 04:34 PM
City lifts curfew for some city parks
Get your Univision Fiesta Medal today
Eventos Locales
11 abr, 2017 | 10:57 AM
Get your Univision 2017 Fiesta Medal before they're gone
publicidad
More news
Tamagotchi
Yo 95.1 FM San Antonio
Classic 90's handheld game makes a return
Cinco conciertos
Eventos Locales
Grandes estrellas llegan al escenario para la Celebración de Cinco Conciertos
All Eyez On Me Trailer (a biopic of Tupac Shakur)
Hip Hop
Tupac and Biggie bond in the new "All Eyez On Me" trailer
Thor: Ragnarok
Eventos Locales
Marvel just released the action packed trailer for Thor: Ragnarok
Fozzie Bear in the Club
50 Cent
Fozzie Performs "In Da Club" by 50 Cent
Houston sky pool at Market Square Tower
Eventos Locales
Would you swim in the sky?