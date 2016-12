A Look Back At The Santa Claus Rap From The 1984 Movie "Beat Street"

Let's go back to the famous Christmas scene in this movie from 1984.

Remember this classic jam from the 1984 movie "Beat Street." The movie was set in the New York City borough and was about a group of friends who performed a quick Christmas skit called "Santa's Rap." Performers in the skit included Kool Moe Dee from The Trecherous 3, Doug E. Fresh and The Magnificant Force



WARNING: This video contains explicit language - viewer discretion advised.