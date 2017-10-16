Bruno Mars performs bilingual version of "Just The Way You Are" at Somos Live

Somos Live was broadcasted on Univision on October 14th to benefit the victims of the devistation in Puerto Rico. Artists from all walks of live joined forces to collect money to help the victims. Puerto Rico is in a state of disaster and really needs all of the help they can get.

Bruno Mars was one of the many artists who took the stage to perform in the Somos Live: One Voice Benefit Concert. His performance caught the attention of many as he performed "Just The Way You Are" in both English and Spanish.

Somos Live was a star studded event with celebrities such as Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez, Nicky Jam, Romeo Santos, DJ Khalid and many more.

The event was held in both Miami and Los Angeles. You can still donate by visiting SomosUnaVoz.com