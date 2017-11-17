Follow us
Flashback to the 18th Annual Latin Grammy's

Did you get to watch the performances?
Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty - LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 16: Luis Fonsi performs onstage at the 18th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 16, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
By:
Univision
Nov 17 | 10:09 AM EST
Did you get to see the Latin Grammy's live on Univision on November 16th? No worries, we've got the coverage from social media below.








PERSON OF THE YEAR: Alejandro Sanz
CATEGORY: ALTERNATIVE

BEST URBAN FUSION/PERFORMANCE
Despacito (Remix)
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

BEST URBAN MUSIC ALBUM
Residente
Residente

BEST URBAN SONG
Rafael Arcaute, Igor Koshkendey & Residente, songwriters (Residente)
Somos Anormales

CATEGORY: MUSIC VIDEO

BEST SHORT FORM MUSIC VIDEO
Despacito
Luis Fonsi Featuring Daddy Yankee

CATEGORY: POP

BEST CONTEMPORARY POP VOCAL ALBUM
El Dorado
Shakira

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
Salón, Lágrimas y Deseo
Lila Downs


