Flashback to the 18th Annual Latin Grammy's

Did you get to see the Latin Grammy's live on Univision on November 16th? No worries, we've got the coverage from social media below.
Today!! @LatinGRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/dceUUQivfR— All Night! (@steveaoki) November 16, 2017
.@LuisFonsi canta 🎶Amiga Mía🎶 Persona del Año 2017 en honor a @AlejandroSanz 👏👏👏 #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/ll0rNacmdz— Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 16, 2017
.@juanes y @Camila_Cabello cantan 🎶Quisiera Ser🎶 Persona del Año 2017 en honor a @AlejandroSanz 👏👏👏 #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/5b7mNLOXfq— Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 16, 2017
AHORA @NickyJamPR ¡SINTONIZA YA! #LatinGRAMMY @Univision pic.twitter.com/uCCtqLTXPJ— Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 17, 2017
¡Felicidades! @LuisFonsi y @daddy_yankee Grabación Del Año 🎶👏👏👏 #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/nVXgHb5y7G— Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 17, 2017
¡Felicidades! @Juanes Mejor Álbum Pop/Rock 🎶👏👏👏 #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/RxVoOSe9aW— Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 17, 2017
¡Felicidades! @Shakira Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop Contemporáneo 🎶👏👏👏 #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/AsiJYzntIZ— Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 17, 2017
PERSON OF THE YEAR: Alejandro Sanz
CATEGORY: ALTERNATIVE
BEST URBAN FUSION/PERFORMANCE
Despacito (Remix)
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
BEST URBAN MUSIC ALBUM
Residente
Residente
BEST URBAN SONG
Rafael Arcaute, Igor Koshkendey & Residente, songwriters (Residente)
Somos Anormales
CATEGORY: MUSIC VIDEO
BEST SHORT FORM MUSIC VIDEO
Despacito
Luis Fonsi Featuring Daddy Yankee
CATEGORY: POP
BEST CONTEMPORARY POP VOCAL ALBUM
El Dorado
Shakira
BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
Salón, Lágrimas y Deseo
Lila Downs
