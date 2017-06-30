The Top Gun Sequel gets a release date

Maverick is now instructing new students on how to be "Top Gun."

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 10: Tom Cruise attends the European premiere of 'Rock Of Ages' at Odeon Leicester Square on June 10, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images) Stuart Wilson / Stringer / Getty

It looks like Maverick will be returning to the big screen on July 12, 2019. The original Top Gun movie, which was released on May 16, 1986 will have a sequel called "Top Gun: Maverick." The new flick will be directed by Joseph Kosinski.

In the sequel, Maverick will be teaching fellow on-boarding Air Force pilots how to be the "Top Gun." Val Kilmer, who starred in the original said that he would like to be in the sequel, but there has not yet been any confirmation.

Honestly, we're a little excited about this sequel.

