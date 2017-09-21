Síguenos
Escuchar Latino Mix 95.1 San Antonio
Escuchar Latino Mix 95.1 San Antonio

Salma Hayek donates $100K to earthquake victims

Hayek will also match the first $100,000 that are donated.

Foto: YURI CORTEZ / Contributor / Getty - A rescuer and a firefighter search for survivors in a flattened building in Mexico City on September 21, 2017 as the search for survivors continues two days after a strong quake hit central Mexico. A powerful 7.1 earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis&#39; 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. / AFP PHOTO / Yuri CORTEZ (Photo credit should read YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
Por: Univision21 Sep | 11:16 AM EDT
Comparte

Salma Hayek posted to Instagram a video message saying: "After the 1985 earthquake in Mexico City, I was evacuated from my building. A lot of friends died, including an uncle that was very, very close to me. I have lived through the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude. It's horriffic."

Salma Hayek is donating the money to UNICEF through a crowd funding site.


Artículos Relacionados
  1. Latino celebrities unite on social media for natural disasters
  2. Latin Grammys postpones nominations after earthquake in Mexico
  3. Luis Fonsi did a small performance for special needs kids
  4. CNCO and Little Mix Release 'Reggaetón Lento' Remix Music Video
  5. Jamie Lee Curtis to star in "Halloween" reboot