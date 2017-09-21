Salma Hayek donates $100K to earthquake victims

Salma Hayek posted to Instagram a video message saying: "After the 1985 earthquake in Mexico City, I was evacuated from my building. A lot of friends died, including an uncle that was very, very close to me. I have lived through the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude. It's horriffic."
The people of my country have now suffered three natural disasters in a row. Many children and families are hurt and in terrible need. I'm contributing $100,000 now to UNICEF which has teams on the ground responding. Please join me and contribute what you can and thank you. Click on the link in my bio above. #fuerzamexico #earthquake #sismo #mexico
Salma Hayek is donating the money to UNICEF through a crowd funding site.