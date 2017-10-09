Ricky Martin encourages all to help Puerto Rico

Native Puerto Rican, Ricky Martin boarded a flight full of supplies to help the people in his homeland after being devastated with multiple hurricanes this year.
In September, Ricky Martin made an appearance on The Ellen Show to ask people for their help with Puerto Rico efforts. Ricky Martin tells the audience:
After assisting with relief efforts, Martin came back to The Ellen Show with a video recap of how the relief efforts went. In the video, you see Ricky Martin helping distribute boxes of supplies to people. Shaking hands and giving out hugs to raise spirits.
Puerto Rico still needs help. Ricky Martin said "The governor of Puerto Rico said that it will cost us like 90 billion to bring Puerto Rico back to where it was. 90 billion dollars."
Ricky Martin setup a crowdfunding page to accept donations to help the people of Puerto Rico. You can contribute by visiting their website: https://www.youcaring.com/peopleofpuertorico-957793