Ricky Martin encourages all to help Puerto Rico

Native Puerto Rican, Ricky Martin boarded a flight full of supplies to help the people in his homeland after being devastated with multiple hurricanes this year.

In September, Ricky Martin made an appearance on The Ellen Show to ask people for their help with Puerto Rico efforts. Ricky Martin tells the audience:





"We were destroyed by a hurricane and it has been very difficult right now, there's no water, there's no electricity, there's no food, there's no medicine, there's no diesel for the generators that will make the hospital work. People are dying, so as a Puerto Rican and as an American I am, I'm here to ask for your help. We have created a catastrophe fund, and I have to say thank you very much because you been so kind and so generous. But we need more, we need more."



After assisting with relief efforts, Martin came back to The Ellen Show with a video recap of how the relief efforts went. In the video, you see Ricky Martin helping distribute boxes of supplies to people. Shaking hands and giving out hugs to raise spirits.

Puerto Rico still needs help. Ricky Martin said "The governor of Puerto Rico said that it will cost us like 90 billion to bring Puerto Rico back to where it was. 90 billion dollars."