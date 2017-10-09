Síguenos
Escuchar Latino Mix 95.1 San Antonio
Escuchar Latino Mix 95.1 San Antonio

Ricky Martin encourages all to help Puerto Rico

"Right now Puerto Rico is still struggling and I don't see clear

Foto: SAMUEL KUBANI / Staff / Getty - Singer Ricky Martin performs on stage in front of the Vienna city hall during the opening ceremony of the 22nd Life Ball in Vienna May 31, 2014. Life Ball is Europe&#39;s largest annual AIDS charity event and takes place in Vienna&#39;s city hall. AFP PHOTO/SAMUEL KUBANI (Photo credit should read SAMUEL KUBANI/AFP/Getty Images)
Por:
Univision
9 Oct | 4:33 PM EDT
Comparte

Native Puerto Rican, Ricky Martin boarded a flight full of supplies to help the people in his homeland after being devastated with multiple hurricanes this year.

In September, Ricky Martin made an appearance on The Ellen Show to ask people for their help with Puerto Rico efforts. Ricky Martin tells the audience:


"We were destroyed by a hurricane and it has been very difficult right now, there's no water, there's no electricity, there's no food, there's no medicine, there's no diesel for the generators that will make the hospital work. People are dying, so as a Puerto Rican and as an American I am, I'm here to ask for your help. We have created a catastrophe fund, and I have to say thank you very much because you been so kind and so generous. But we need more, we need more."


After assisting with relief efforts, Martin came back to The Ellen Show with a video recap of how the relief efforts went. In the video, you see Ricky Martin helping distribute boxes of supplies to people. Shaking hands and giving out hugs to raise spirits.

Puerto Rico still needs help. Ricky Martin said "The governor of Puerto Rico said that it will cost us like 90 billion to bring Puerto Rico back to where it was. 90 billion dollars."

Ricky Martin setup a crowdfunding page to accept donations to help the people of Puerto Rico. You can contribute by visiting their website: https://www.youcaring.com/peopleofpuertorico-957793

Artículos Relacionados
  1. Luis Fonsi responds to San Antonio's version of "Despacito"
  2. Lin-Manuel Miranda makes "Almost Like Praying" for Puerto Rico
  3. Fat Joe pleads public for help in Puerto Rico's recovery efforts
  4. Jennifer Lopez suspends tour after Las Vegas shooting
  5. The Simpsons remind viewers about Puerto Rico aid
RELACIONADOS:Ricky MartinEllen DeGeneres