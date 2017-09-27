Síguenos
Pitbull flies cancer patients out of Puerto Rico

The congresswoman praised the Latin singer for his generosity.

27 Sep | 12:59 PM EDT
Mr. Worldwide is doing his part to help out cancer patients who need chemotheraphy treatment. Pitbull is lending his plane to fly the victims out of Puerto Rico.

Pitbull was praised by Congresswoman of Puerto Rico Jenniffer Gonzalez: "Thank you Pitbull for lending your private plane to move cancer patients from PR to USA so that they can get chemo."

