Pitbull flies cancer patients out of Puerto Rico

Foto: Michael Loccisano / Staff / Getty - NEW YORK, NY - JULY 19: Artist Pitbull performs onstage at a one-of-a-kind concert experience in New York City, PlentiTogether LIVE, bringing to life the better together theme of the first multi-brand rewards program in the U.S., Plenti. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Plenti)<br/>
Mr. Worldwide is doing his part to help out cancer patients who need chemotheraphy treatment. Pitbull is lending his plane to fly the victims out of Puerto Rico.
Pitbull was praised by Congresswoman of Puerto Rico Jenniffer Gonzalez: "Thank you Pitbull for lending your private plane to move cancer patients from PR to USA so that they can get chemo."