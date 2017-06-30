New Music: J Balvin - Mi Gente

Check out the new music video by J Balvin!

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 19: Recording artist J Balvin peforms onstage during the 16th Latin GRAMMY Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 19, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for LARAS)

Latin artist, J Balvin just released his new music video "Mi Gente." The music video features French DJ and producer, Willy Willam. Together they bring a fun and brilliant video just in time for the Summer!

Check out the new music video below.



Here are some reactions to the new music video "Mi Gente" from the Twittersphere.



Also Despacito is over and Mi Gente is EVERYTHING -- bravo @JBALVIN — Jillian Leff (@JillianLeff) June 30, 2017

I have been waiting for this anxiously since @JBALVIN teased it and HOLY MOLY you guys. #MiGente https://t.co/DwRIYyMTzH — Allison Baughman (@baughwoman) June 30, 2017