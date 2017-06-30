New Music: J Balvin - Mi Gente

Latin artist, J Balvin just released his new music video "Mi Gente." The music video features French DJ and producer, Willy Willam. Together they bring a fun and brilliant video just in time for the Summer!
Check out the new music video below.
Here are some reactions to the new music video "Mi Gente" from the Twittersphere.
Also Despacito is over and Mi Gente is EVERYTHING -- bravo @JBALVIN— Jillian Leff (@JillianLeff) June 30, 2017
I have been waiting for this anxiously since @JBALVIN teased it and HOLY MOLY you guys. #MiGente https://t.co/DwRIYyMTzH— Allison Baughman (@baughwoman) June 30, 2017
It's stuck in my head😍💃— Nitzan (@Nitzan97) June 30, 2017