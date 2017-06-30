publicidad

New Music: J Balvin - Mi Gente

Check out the new music video by J Balvin!

Por: Univision
Latin artist, J Balvin just released his new music video "Mi Gente." The music video features French DJ and producer, Willy Willam. Together they bring a fun and brilliant video just in time for the Summer!

Check out the new music video below.

Here are some reactions to the new music video "Mi Gente" from the Twittersphere.

