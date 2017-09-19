Síguenos
Escuchar Latino Mix 95.1 San Antonio

Luis Fonsi did a small performance for special needs kids

The "Despacito" singer had a performance in San Antonio, TX

Foto: Miguel Tovar / Staff / Getty - MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JANUARY 25: Singer Luis Fonsi poses for pictures during a press conference to promote his new single &#39;Despacito&#39; featurin Daddy Yankee in Mexico City at Universal Music on January 25, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Miguel Tovar/LatinContent/Getty Images)
Por: Univision19 Sep | 11:26 AM EDT
39-year-old Puerto Rican singer and songwriter, Luis Fonsi stopped in San Antonio as part of his Love and Dance Tour on Saturday, September 16th.

Before Fonsi's big sold out show at the Majestic Theater, he gave a small performance of his chart topping song "Despacito" for special needs kids at the Children's Rehabilitation Institute of TeletonUSA (CRIT).

TeletonUSA shared a video of the private performance with a caption of: "Tú tienes un lugar muy especial en nuestros corazones. - "¡Gracias por venir al @critusatx a cantarnos "Despacito"!" which translates to "You have a very special place in our hearts. - Thank you for coming to the @critusatx to sing 'Despacito'."

Note: According to TeletonUSA's website, they're a non-profit organization in San Antonio who raises funds assisting children with neurological and musculoskeletal disorders such as cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spinal cord injuries, genetic disorders and amputations.

Univision will be broadcasting Teleton USA on October 6th to help raise money for children with disabilities.

