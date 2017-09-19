Luis Fonsi did a small performance for special needs kids

39-year-old Puerto Rican singer and songwriter, Luis Fonsi stopped in San Antonio as part of his Love and Dance Tour on Saturday, September 16th.

Before Fonsi's big sold out show at the Majestic Theater, he gave a small performance of his chart topping song "Despacito" for special needs kids at the Children's Rehabilitation Institute of TeletonUSA (CRIT).

Visitando el CRIT de @teletonusa aquí en San Antonio antes de mi concierto esta noche. #LoveAndDanceWorldTour 🇺🇸🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/PmVHzoNIC4 — Luis Fonsi (@LuisFonsi) September 16, 2017

TeletonUSA shared a video of the private performance with a caption of: "Tú tienes un lugar muy especial en nuestros corazones. - "¡Gracias por venir al @critusatx a cantarnos "Despacito"!" which translates to "You have a very special place in our hearts. - Thank you for coming to the @critusatx to sing 'Despacito'."

Tú tienes un lugar muy especial en nuestros corazones, @LuisFonsi.



¡Gracias por venir al @critusatx a cantarnos "Despacito"! 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/cwHcPvUj3F — Teleton USA (@TeletonUSA) September 16, 2017

Note: According to TeletonUSA's website, they're a non-profit organization in San Antonio who raises funds assisting children with neurological and musculoskeletal disorders such as cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spinal cord injuries, genetic disorders and amputations.

Univision will be broadcasting Teleton USA on October 6th to help raise money for children with disabilities.