Latino celebrities unite on social media for natural disasters

Mexico experienced a 7.0 earthquake and Puerto Rico experienced a hurricane for the second time.

Foto: Thinkstock LLC/Picture Quest - México.
20 Sep
Many celebrities of the Latino community are posting their thoughts and prayers with Mexico and Puerto Rico after being devistated by natural events.

With Mexico impacted by a 7.0 earthquake and Puerto Rico going through a hurricane for the second time within a week, they need the world's help.

See what the Latin celebrities are saying on social media.

Post by Eva Longoria Baston.
Post by Eva Longoria Baston.
Post by Don Omar.
Post by GRUPO INTOCABLE.
Post by Wisin.
Post by Romeo Santos.
Post by Ricky Martin.
Post by Ricardo Arjona.
Post by CNCO.
Post by Maná.
Post by Luis Miguel.
Post by Ricky Martin.
Post by Prince Royce.
Post by Nicky Jam.
