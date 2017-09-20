Síguenos
Escuchar Latino Mix 95.1 San Antonio
Escuchar Latino Mix 95.1 San Antonio

Latin Grammys postpones nominations after earthquake in Mexico

Out of respect the nominations were postponed.

Foto: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Staff / Getty - Singer Yandel poses with his Grammys during the 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards on November 17, 2016, in Las Vegas, Nevada. / AFP / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
Por: Univision20 Sep | 11:20 AM EDT
Comparte

On September 19th, Mexico experienced a 7.0 earthquake that brought devistation to Mexico City and the surrounding communities. The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed that the epicenter was in the state of Pubela, which is about 100 miles southeast of Mexico City. A lot of buildings were either damaged or destroyed by the massive earthquake. Mexico City has a population of about 21 million residents, which is one of the most populated areas in the western hemisphere.

The 18th Latin Grammy awards is to air live on Univision on November 16th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, but the nominations for the Latin Grammys that was scheduled for Wednesday, September 20th have been postponed due out of respect to the Latin communities going through catastrophic events.

The Latin Grammys posted a flyer to social media stating:

"As an outgrowth of the terrible and tragic recent natural disasters affecting Mexico, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Houston and Florida, the homes to many Hispanic communities, The Latin Recording Academy is postponing the announcement for the 18th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards nominations announcement to a later date. At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by these catastrophic events and ones that may come. - Gabriel Abaroa Jr. - President / CEO - The Latin Recording Academy"


There has been no word on a rescheduled date.

Artículos Relacionados
  1. Luis Fonsi did a small performance for special needs kids
  2. CNCO and Little Mix Release 'Reggaetón Lento' Remix Music Video
  3. Jamie Lee Curtis to star in "Halloween" reboot
  4. El Chapo returns to Univision on September 17th 10pm/9c
  5. Don Omar to donate proceeds from retirement performance to hurricane relief fund