Latin Grammys postpones nominations after earthquake in Mexico

On September 19th, Mexico experienced a 7.0 earthquake that brought devistation to Mexico City and the surrounding communities. The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed that the epicenter was in the state of Pubela, which is about 100 miles southeast of Mexico City. A lot of buildings were either damaged or destroyed by the massive earthquake. Mexico City has a population of about 21 million residents, which is one of the most populated areas in the western hemisphere.
The 18th Latin Grammy awards is to air live on Univision on November 16th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, but the nominations for the Latin Grammys that was scheduled for Wednesday, September 20th have been postponed due out of respect to the Latin communities going through catastrophic events.
The Latin Grammys posted a flyer to social media stating:
There has been no word on a rescheduled date.
September 20, 2017