Jamie Lee Curtis to star in "Halloween" reboot

"Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later."

Foto: Archive Photos / Stringer / Getty - Jamie Lee Curtis holds a knife in a scene from the film &#39;Halloween&#39;, 1978. (Photo by Compass International Pictures/Getty Images)
Por: Univision15 Sep | 5:29 PM EDT
Back in 1978, Jamie Lee Curtis played Laurie in the horror flick Halloween. Curtis returned back to the big screen to star in the sequel Halloween II and then again in 1998 for Halloween H20: 20 Years and once again for Halloween: Resurrection in 2002.

Now Curtis, 40 years later will star in the reboot of Halloween. The actress posted to Twitter with a photo of her standing in front of a door with Michael Myers in the background with his signature knife. The caption says: "Same porch. Same clothes. Same Issues. 40 years later. Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween. Release date 10/19/18."

The new film will be directed by David Gordon Green. The script will be written by Green and Danny McBridge. The director and co-writer of the original film will be the executive producer of the new film.

