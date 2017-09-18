Síguenos
Escuchar Latino Mix 95.1 San Antonio
Escuchar Latino Mix 95.1 San Antonio

CNCO and Little Mix Release 'Reggaetón Lento' Remix Music Video

The Latin boy band and British girl group heat up the screen with their fiery new remix

Foto: Sergi Alexander/Getty Images - Latin Boy band <b>CNCO</b> &amp; Yandel (not pictured) perform onstage at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida on April 27. The boy band just released a remix of their hit, <i>&#39;Reggaetón Lento&#39; </i>with British girl group Little Mix.
Por: Univision18 Sep | 5:44 PM EDT
Comparte

Latin boy band CNCO 's smash hit song "Reggaetón Lento" just got a whole lot sexier!

The guys teamed up with British girl group Little Mix to release a new, predominantly-English remix of their pop track. The girls, who won the UK version of X-Factor back in 2011, remain the only group act to have ever won the competition.

In anticipation of the music video release, the girls took to their Facebook page to tease their fans with some stills from the steamy music video.

Watch the full version of the music video below.

The music video had reached 3 million views within less than 24 hours of it being published on YouTube.

Artículos Relacionados
  1. Jamie Lee Curtis to star in "Halloween" reboot
  2. El Chapo returns to Univision on September 17th 10pm/9c
  3. Don Omar to donate proceeds from retirement performance to hurricane relief fund
  4. Puerto Rico: Cientos madrugan para comprar entradas para el último concierto de Don Omar
  5. Tyler Perry left a great tip when he dined at a San Antonio restaurant