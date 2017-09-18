CNCO and Little Mix Release 'Reggaetón Lento' Remix Music Video

Latin boy band CNCO 's smash hit song "Reggaetón Lento" just got a whole lot sexier!

The guys teamed up with British girl group Little Mix to release a new, predominantly-English remix of their pop track. The girls, who won the UK version of X-Factor back in 2011, remain the only group act to have ever won the competition.

In anticipation of the music video release, the girls took to their Facebook page to tease their fans with some stills from the steamy music video.

Watch the full version of the music video below.