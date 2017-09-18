CNCO and Little Mix Release 'Reggaetón Lento' Remix Music Video

Foto: Sergi Alexander/Getty Images - Latin Boy band <b>CNCO</b> & Yandel (not pictured) perform onstage at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida on April 27. The boy band just released a remix of their hit, <i>'Reggaetón Lento' </i>with British girl group Little Mix.
The guys teamed up with British girl group Little Mix to release a new, predominantly-English remix of their pop track. The girls, who won the UK version of X-Factor back in 2011, remain the only group act to have ever won the competition.
In anticipation of the music video release, the girls took to their Facebook page to tease their fans with some stills from the steamy music video.
Watch the full version of the music video below.
The music video had reached 3 million views within less than 24 hours of it being published on YouTube.