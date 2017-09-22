Síguenos
Check out the world's largest working Game-Boy

It has been over 28 years since the first ever Game Boy.

Por:
Univision
22 Sep
Remember the 90's classic portable game console everyone wanted? We're talking about the Nintendo Game Boy. Some guy created a larger than life sized one that isn't that portable but actually works.

21-year-old Ilhan Ünal of Belgium spent a good month piecing together a working Nintendo Game Boy that stands three feet tall and is about two feet wide. The gigantuous Game Boy can play and original Game Boy cartridge made for the device.

The man who made it, made a dot matrix screen and buttons that actually work the device.

"Playing on a large Game Boy is much, much harder than a small Game Boy. On the giant Game Boy you have to use your whole hand to push the buttons."


The gianormous Game Boy made it to the Guiness World Records.

