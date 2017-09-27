Síguenos
Big stars to perform for "Unidos Por Puerto Rico" benefit concert

The "United for Puerto Rico" benefit airs October 22nd directly from Puerto Rico.

Foto: http://unidosporpuertorico.com/ - Univision will be airing the concert telethon October 22nd live from Puerto Rico.
Univision
27 Sep | 5:32 PM EDT
Univision along with other Spanish stations will be uniting in a telethon that will air on October 22nd.

The concert / telethon performance will feature big Latin artists such as: Luis Fonsi, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Yandel, Marc Anthony, Juan Luis Garcia, Ednita Nazario, Olga Tañón, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Zion & Lennox, Carlos Vives, Maluma, La Secta, Tito el Bambino, Vico C and many others.

The announcement was made by Puerto Rico's First Lady Beatriz Roselló. They're accepting donations at http://unidosporpuertorico.com/

