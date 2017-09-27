Big stars to perform for "Unidos Por Puerto Rico" benefit concert

Univision along with other Spanish stations will be uniting in a telethon that will air on October 22nd.

The concert / telethon performance will feature big Latin artists such as: Luis Fonsi, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Yandel, Marc Anthony, Juan Luis Garcia, Ednita Nazario, Olga Tañón, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Zion & Lennox, Carlos Vives, Maluma, La Secta, Tito el Bambino, Vico C and many others.