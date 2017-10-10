Follow us
Amazing video of soccer fan scoring goal with paper plane

The soccer goal net was about 300 yards away!

As the plane descended down to the field, fans were excited to witness a rare moment at a World Cup qualifier game at Wembley Stadium in England.

Fans cheered on the paper plane as it headed towards the goal net which is about 300 yards from the paper plane's takeoff point. When the plane "scored a goal", fans went insane!

Witness the action below:


