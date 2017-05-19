publicidad

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Justin Bieber performs on stage at the BRIT Awards 2016 at The O2 Arena on February 24, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
Latino Mix 95.1 San Antonio

Despacito officially hits number one

Despacito officially hits number one

Despacito that features Justin Bieber is the first Spanish track to hit number one since Macarena.

Por: Univision
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are taking over the world with their hit song "Despacito." It is their remix with Justin Bieber that has people going all kinds of crazy for the song. "Despacito" had just officially hit the number one spot of the Billboard Hot 100 on Monday, May 15th. "Despacito" is now the first current Spanish song to take the top of the Billboard chart since "Macarena" in 1996 and before that "La Bomba" in 1987.

The "Despacito" music video with Justin Bieber already has more than a billion hits on YouTube in January and quickly raised up in the charts. Within 24 hours of the release on YouTube, the hits reached about 20 million views.

