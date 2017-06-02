World Premiere of Si Una Vez music video live from San Antonio

publicidad

Check out the video from Rosedale Park of Frankie J, Becky G, Kap G, and Play-N-Skillz perform Si Una Vez for the first time ever!

Frankie J and Becky G - Si Una Vez

Frankie J, Becky G, Kap G, and Play-N-Skillz performed their hit song "Si Una Vez" for the first time ever together in front of a live audience at Rosedale Park in San Antonio! See their performance in the video below.

