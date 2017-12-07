Follow us
TI talks politics with Dana Cortez

The Grammy-award winning rapper explains why he thinks it is so important for the public to get involved in their local elections
Photo: Colleen Baker - Dana Cortez of the <i>Dana Cortez Show</i> interviews rapper TI at the ICON Talks event at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, December 7, 2017. The rapper discussed why he thought it was important for the public to get involved in their local elections.
By:
Colleen Baker
Dec 8 | 11:15 PM EST
It appears that rapper TI has been getting a lot more involved in politics lately.

The Dana Cortez Show caught up with the Atlanta rapper at ICON Talks event in San Antonio earlier tonight and asked him about his recent passion for getting the public to vote.

"If we're not in the rooms and we don't have the opportunity to present our ideas to the people in charge that direct the budgets and funds, and you know, create the resources we need to have created," TI said. "We don't do that in our communities, we don't have a chance at becoming self-sustainable."


TI "Tip" Harris talks politics with Dana Cortez

During the interview, TI also commends his friend (and 'Hustle Gang' labelmate) Trae Tha Truth on all of his work helping out those who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey in his hometown of Houston, Texas.

Both rappers are known to have stepped up and help their local communities in recent news. The Rubberband Man had been pushing his star power during the last few months to help get Keisha Lance Bottoms elected mayor of Atlanta. Throughout her campaign, he even got some help from his fellow high-profile friends to spread the word and encourage people to vote.

U heard him.... #fight4atlanta #stand4something #Vote4Keisha TODAY!!!!

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on

#Vote4KeishaBottoms @keishabottoms Dec.5th For the 60th mayor of Atlanta!!!!!

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on

It appears his civic engagement paid off. Mrs. Bottoms was elected Mayor Elect of Atlanta yesterday. Clearly happy with the outcome, TI took to his social media pages to personally congratulate her.

Straight Like That.

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on

