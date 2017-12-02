Shawn Wayans says 'White Chicks' sequel is in "serious talks"

Follow us
Wayans says the movie has been "just comes down to making the discussion a reality."
Photo: Colleen Baker - Actor Shawn Wayans stopped by the Dana Cortez Show in San Antonio, Texas on December 1, 2017. During the interview, the comedian joked that wearing the extremely painful artificial contact lenses was the reason behind him not wanting to make a second film.
Colleen Baker
Dec 2 | 12:56 AM EST
'White Chicks' fans, rejoice!

It looks like a sequel for the 2004 cult classic comedy might actually be happening.

Comedian Shawn Wayans sat down with Dana Cortez and discussed how a second film has been "serious discussion" for some time and that it "just comes down to making that discussion a reality."

Shawn Wayans Talks 'White Chicks' Sequel

Movie goers have been begging for a sequel since the massive success of the first film. The first 'White Chicks' movie grossed $11.3M at the box office. Shawn and Marlon's eldest brother, Keenen, directed the film.

In March 2016, Shawn's costar (and younger brother) Marlon spoke about his interest in making a sequel.


While Marlon has been outspoken about his desire to make the movie, Shawn had not commented publicly about his feelings about a potential Part II until now.

So, just how close we are to receiving a sequel remains to be seen. Until then, we will just have to cope by listening to Terry Crews sing 'A Thousand Miles' on repeat.

