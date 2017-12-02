Shawn Wayans says 'White Chicks' sequel is in "serious talks"

'White Chicks' fans, rejoice!

It looks like a sequel for the 2004 cult classic comedy might actually be happening.

Comedian Shawn Wayans sat down with Dana Cortez and discussed how a second film has been "serious discussion" for some time and that it "just comes down to making that discussion a reality."

Ver Video Shawn Wayans Talks 'White Chicks' Sequel

Movie goers have been begging for a sequel since the massive success of the first film. The first 'White Chicks' movie grossed $11.3M at the box office. Shawn and Marlon's eldest brother, Keenen, directed the film.

In March 2016, Shawn's costar (and younger brother) Marlon spoke about his interest in making a sequel.



While Marlon has been outspoken about his desire to make the movie, Shawn had not commented publicly about his feelings about a potential Part II until now.