Young Thug Arrested At Atlanta Mall

Young Thug was trying to do a little Christmas shopping Thursday (December 22) at the Lenox Square Mall in Atlanta. It all started a few months ago when he was pulled over for illegally dark window tint on his ride. According to TMZ, officers were in the mall on patrol when one of the officers recognized Young Thug. The cop had recalled that he saw there was a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear in court for the illegal window tint.

Young Thugger was booked and taken in but later released after posing a $500 bond. The rapper has to comply with the law and also fix his window tint.

Someone captured this video of the officers walking with Young Thug.

