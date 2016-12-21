Stevie Wonder

Ariana Grande Stars In Stevie Wonder's New Song - 'Faith'

Ariana also shares the moment she was in the booth with the legendary Stevie Wonder.

In the spirit of the new animated movie "Sing", Ariana Grande makes a special guest appearance in Stevie Wonder's new track called "Faith."

The President and Branding of Illumination, Gail Harrison stated the video is meant to showcase both the arists and the spirit of the movie (Sing). Harrison also said: "With this video for Faith, the legendary Stevie Wonder's incomparable music and timeless lyrics celebrate Sing's message of spreading joy and inspiring transformation. There are few performers who embody inspiration the way Stevie does, and he and Ariana join Sing's characters in a collecting celebration of the power of song."

Ariana Grande recalled her career highlight by saying "I'm done now. I'm good now. That's it for me. Not only did I get to sing with him (Stevie Wonder), but we were in the same booth... me and Stevie Wonder arm-in-arm, holding hands in the booth, singing together, laughing and having a good time."

Check out the music video for 'Faith' below.

