SAN ANTONIO

Nicki Minaj

Peek At Nicki Minaj's New Movie About The Pinkprint Tour

During The Pinkprint Tour Minaj sold about 430,000 tickets.

Nicki Minaj
Por: Univision

It was last year that Nicki Minaj took her music on The Pinkprint Tour around the world. She invited the cameras backstage and beyond to document her experiences on tour.

Nicki Minaj just posted up a teaser clip with a sneak peek of her new movie about The Pinkprint Tour that premieres on BET New Year's Eve.

Minaj says in the video: "Some of these things that happened to me are like once in a lifetime experiences and I'll never get to do it again."

Did you know that Nicki Minaj's The Pinkprint Tour totaled 50 shows across North America and Europe. The tour had grossed $22 million and to break it down that's about $600,000 per show in the course of 38 performances alone.

