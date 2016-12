Drake

Looks Like Drake And Jennifer Lopez Might Have A Thing For Each Other

Looks like Drizzy moved on from Rihanna.

According to TMZ, Drake and J-Lo have been getting a little closer after spending a lot of time working on a music project together. Sources say that Drake rented out a restaurant in West Hollywood and invited J-Lo and 20 other guests for a private party on Monday night. No relationship status has been confirmed yet but you never know.



😍 <-------- Lotta those A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 11, 2016 at 3:48am PST

Video footage shows the two leaving the restaurant in separate vehicles following each other.