publicidad

SAN ANTONIO RADIO STATIONS NUEVO LOGO NEW LOGO

TV
NOTICIAS
DEPORTES
Listen Live
Buscar
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 24: Singer-songwriter Bryson Tiller performs onstage during the 2016 Daytime Village at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the Las Vegas Village on September 24, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Bryson Tiller

Bryson Tiller Surprises People With Free Groceries

Bryson Tiller Surprises People With Free Groceries

The Trapsoul artist helps out citizens in his community he grew up in with random acts of kindness.

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 24: Singer-songwriter Bryson Tiller performs o...
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 24: Singer-songwriter Bryson Tiller performs onstage during the 2016 Daytime Village at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the Las Vegas Village on September 24, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Por: Univision

Louisville, KY - Some lucky grocery shoppers got a big surprise when rapper Bryson Tiller asked them to "fill up their shopping cart." The rapper ran into Joann Samuels who was just doing some holiday shopping at her local supermarket. Samuels recalls Tiller saying "Why don't you fill up that whole basket?" Samuels response was: "What do you mean fill up the whole basket?" That's when the "Exchange" rapper told her: "Fill it up and I'll pay for it."

Samuels tells local news station WDRB: "He looked like a clean cut guy. I was a little bit apprehensive, because you know, you can't trust everyone nowadays. I just can't believe this, I've never had this happen to me. He said 'This is my way of giving back at Christmas time.'" Samuels asked Tiller if he was an entertainer and his reply was "Uh, something like that."

publicidad

After that the rapper went to another area supermarket where a few customers recognized him. He then caught up with a few senior citizens in the store paying for their groceries. Employee Jared Alexander of Pic Pac said: "Tiller is just supporting the local community that helped raise him and he was like 'I'm home for the holidays and I just came to give back to my city.'"

WDRB 41 Louisville News
publicidad
publicidad
More news
BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 16: Actor Nick Cannon attends the 'Chi-Raq' p...
Hip Hop
Nick Cannon Keeps Spirits High As He Battles Disease
ARCHIVO - Chance The Rapper durante su presentaci&oacute;n en el Festiva...
Chance The Rapper
Jeremih and Chance The Rapper Release Christmas Mixtape
.
Eventos Locales
Tim Duncan Teams Up With Grocery Chain To Release His Own Cereal
Stevie Wonder + Ariana Grande = Faith
Stevie Wonder
Ariana Grande Stars In Stevie Wonder's New Song - 'Faith'
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj
Peek At Nicki Minaj's New Movie About The Pinkprint Tour
Drake
Drake
Looks Like Drake And Jennifer Lopez Might Have A Thing For Each Other