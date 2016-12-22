Bryson Tiller

Bryson Tiller Surprises People With Free Groceries

Louisville, KY - Some lucky grocery shoppers got a big surprise when rapper Bryson Tiller asked them to "fill up their shopping cart." The rapper ran into Joann Samuels who was just doing some holiday shopping at her local supermarket. Samuels recalls Tiller saying "Why don't you fill up that whole basket?" Samuels response was: "What do you mean fill up the whole basket?" That's when the "Exchange" rapper told her: "Fill it up and I'll pay for it."

Samuels tells local news station WDRB: "He looked like a clean cut guy. I was a little bit apprehensive, because you know, you can't trust everyone nowadays. I just can't believe this, I've never had this happen to me. He said 'This is my way of giving back at Christmas time.'" Samuels asked Tiller if he was an entertainer and his reply was "Uh, something like that."



After that the rapper went to another area supermarket where a few customers recognized him. He then caught up with a few senior citizens in the store paying for their groceries. Employee Jared Alexander of Pic Pac said: "Tiller is just supporting the local community that helped raise him and he was like 'I'm home for the holidays and I just came to give back to my city.'"

