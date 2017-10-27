World Premiere: Migos, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B release 'Motorsport'

Foto: YouTube: MotownRecords - Migos, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B release their new track 'Motorsport.'
The gods have blessed us. Migos teamed up with the fiercest females in the game: Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. The new track, called 'Motorsport,' was released this morning.
This song is pure fire.
Check out the official version below.
WARNING: This video contains mature language.
We premiered the track live on the radio this morning. Check out the behind the scenes as Dana Cortez, DJ Automatic and Anthony A heard the track for the first time.