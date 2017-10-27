Síguenos
World Premiere: Migos, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B release 'Motorsport'

This marks the first time Cardi and Minaj have collaborated

Foto: YouTube: MotownRecords - Migos, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B release their new track &#39;Motorsport.&#39;
Por:
Colleen Baker
27 Oct | 11:35 AM EDT
The gods have blessed us. Migos teamed up with the fiercest females in the game: Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. The new track, called 'Motorsport,' was released this morning.

This song is pure fire.

Check out the official version below.

WARNING: This video contains mature language.


We premiered the track live on the radio this morning. Check out the behind the scenes as Dana Cortez, DJ Automatic and Anthony A heard the track for the first time.


