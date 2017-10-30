Síguenos
Escuchar 98.5 The Beat
Escuchar 98.5 The Beat

Wiz Khalifa discusses co-parenting in exclusive Dana Cortez interview

The rapper opened up and says his son "is the best thing he's ever done."

Foto: YouTube: Dana Cortez Show - The Dana Cortez Show sat down with performer Wiz Khalifa on Day 1 of the Mala Luna Music Festival on Saturday, October 28. The rapper discussed his relationship and approach to co-parenting his son Sebastian with his ex-wife Amber Rose.
Por:
Colleen Baker
30 Oct | 9:44 AM EDT
Comparte

On Saturday night, Wiz Khalifa sat down for an exclusive interview with the Dana Cortez Show after performing his set at the Mala Luna Music Festival.

Earlier that night, Wiz performed a full set list at the the two-day music festival, including his hit tracks 'Black and Yellow' and 'See You Again.'

Check out Wiz's exclusive interview where he discusses his perspective about co-parenting his son Sebastian with ex-wife Amber Rose.




Artículos Relacionados
  1. Mala Luna Festival: Day 2 Halloween Costumes
  2. Mala Luna Music Festival - Day 2: Halloween Costumes
  3. Mala Luna Festival - Day 2
  4. Mala Luna Festival - Day 2 Perfomances
  5. Mala Luna Festival: Day 1 Halloween Costumes
RELACIONADO:Hip Hop