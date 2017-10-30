Wiz Khalifa discusses co-parenting in exclusive Dana Cortez interview

Foto: YouTube: Dana Cortez Show - The Dana Cortez Show sat down with performer Wiz Khalifa on Day 1 of the Mala Luna Music Festival on Saturday, October 28. The rapper discussed his relationship and approach to co-parenting his son Sebastian with his ex-wife Amber Rose.
On Saturday night, Wiz Khalifa sat down for an exclusive interview with the Dana Cortez Show after performing his set at the Mala Luna Music Festival.
Earlier that night, Wiz performed a full set list at the the two-day music festival, including his hit tracks 'Black and Yellow' and 'See You Again.'
Check out Wiz's exclusive interview where he discusses his perspective about co-parenting his son Sebastian with ex-wife Amber Rose.