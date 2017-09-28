Beyoncé and J Balvin release "Mi Gente" remix; Team up for disaster relief for Puerto Rico, Mexico and Caribbean Islands

Beyoncé has just announced that she is featured on J Balvin's remix for his hit track, "Mi Gente."

Attention BeyHive! This is not a drill. We repeat. This is NOT a drill.

One of the most commercially successful rappers in the world PLUS Beyonce?! Yes please. (It's worked plenty well for her already. Don't worry, Jay, we got you.)

Balvin comes straight off a successful national tour, has two Latin Grammy nominations and more than 880 million views of his song on YouTube. Yep, seems to be a perfect fit for Queen Bee.





Fortunately for us, this isn't the first time that Bey has embraced a sexy Latina vibe. Let's not forget in 2007 when she and Shakira blessed us mere mortals with the gift of "Beautiful Liar" and forever made us commit to overtime at the gym.

This isn't the first time Balvin has worked with a pop act either. He's already worked with Maroon 5, Justin Bieber, Sofia Carson, Camila Cabello, Pitbull and Pharrell Williams just to name a few. When he first got his start, he even said that one of his biggest dreams was to work with Drake and Rihanna, (which we also want to see happen!)