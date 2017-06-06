Lady throws quinceañera for her cat

Meet Luna, the cat that turned 15-years-old and just had her own quinceañera. Life wasn't easy in the beginning for Luna. She was found wandering by the side of a road and the Olavarria family quickly fell in love and adopted the cat when she was about three weeks old.

With a strong bond between the family and Luna, the cat loved to curl up next to people and is spoiled with lots of love. According to Luna's brother - Angel Olavarria, he said that "she has outlived all of the pets in the family."

To celebrate, Luna's mother threw the cat a surprise quinceañera filled with decorations, balloons, and even a special dress and crown for Luna. Check out some of the photos below.



Cat gets own quinceanera Cat gets own quinceanera Foto: Angel Olavarria | Univision 0 Compartir Cat gets own quinceanera Foto: Angel Olavarria | Univision 0 Compartir Cat gets own quinceanera Foto: Angel Olavarria | Univision 0 Compartir Deslizar Aqui > publicidad Saltar Anuncio en Cat gets own quinceanera Foto: Angel Olavarria | Univision 0 Compartir Cat gets own quinceanera Foto: Angel Olavarria | Univision 0 Compartir Cat gets own quinceanera Foto: Angel Olavarria | Univision 0 Compartir

Credit: The Dodo

