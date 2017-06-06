publicidad

Lady throws quinceañera for her cat santantonio-107.5-the-beat@2x.png

Tejano

Lady throws quinceañera for her cat

Lady throws quinceañera for her cat

We're gonna call this a "catceanera."

Por: Univision
Cat gets own quinceanera

Meet Luna, the cat that turned 15-years-old and just had her own quinceañera. Life wasn't easy in the beginning for Luna. She was found wandering by the side of a road and the Olavarria family quickly fell in love and adopted the cat when she was about three weeks old.

With a strong bond between the family and Luna, the cat loved to curl up next to people and is spoiled with lots of love. According to Luna's brother - Angel Olavarria, he said that "she has outlived all of the pets in the family."

To celebrate, Luna's mother threw the cat a surprise quinceañera filled with decorations, balloons, and even a special dress and crown for Luna. Check out some of the photos below.

Cat gets own quinceanera
Cat gets own quinceanera
Cat gets own quinceanera Foto: Angel Olavarria | Univision
Cat gets own quinceanera
Cat gets own quinceanera Foto: Angel Olavarria | Univision
Cat gets own quinceanera
Cat gets own quinceanera Foto: Angel Olavarria | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Cat gets own quinceanera
Cat gets own quinceanera Foto: Angel Olavarria | Univision
Cat gets own quinceanera
Cat gets own quinceanera Foto: Angel Olavarria | Univision
Cat gets own quinceanera
Cat gets own quinceanera Foto: Angel Olavarria | Univision

Credit: The Dodo

publicidad
Related Content
Frankie J and Becky G - Si Una Vez
Dana Cortez Show
02 jun, 2017 | 06:00 PM
World Premiere of Si Una Vez music video live from San Antonio
salud atún tuna
Eventos Locales
02 jun, 2017 | 12:43 PM
FDA investigating why tuna was contaminated with Hepatitis A
publicidad
More news
Texting while using a mobile device
Eventos Locales
Governor Greg Abbott signs statewide texting ban
Birdman's 20 million dollar home in Miami
Hip Hop
Birdman putting his Miami home up for sale
Some crazy soul calmly places a fidget spinner on a real live alligator
Hip Hop
People are taking fidget spinners to the next level
INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage dur...
Hip Hop
Kendrick Lamar surprises sister with new car for graduating
Kodak Black
Hip Hop
Kodak Black is Back
Notorious BIG
Classic Hip Hop
Notorious B.I.G. to be honored with prestigious award