Rich Chigga and 21 Savage release 'Crisis'

Viral sensation Rich Chigga is taking his success from social media to the recording studio.

The 18-year-old Indonesian rapper just joined forces with 21 Savage to release his self-produced song, 'Crisis.'

WARNING: This video contains mature language.

Chigga initally gained attention when he released a quirky music video for his track, 'Dat $tick.' Many people were quick to think the video was a joke becase the rapper is seen sporting a pink polo shirt and khaki cargo shorts. However, Chigga's rap skills were anything but a joke. His solid skills eventually got enough attention from the hip hop community.

This new collab with Savage seems to have originally stemmed from a viral 'Rappers React' video. He, along with a string of other rappers, were shown Chigga's viral rap video and asked to give feedback.

"I don't know what the hell he is thinking," Savage said upon seeing Chigga for the first time. "He got a g*d-damn fanny pack on right there."

However, by the end of the video it seemed Chigga had changed a few minds. He even walked away with a few fans in the rap world.

Ghostface Killa said he even wanted to appear on the remix for Chigga's 'Dat $tick' track. "It's different. It ain't the same s**t you've seen. Like everybody all, ya know, trying to get blinged out and be like that," Killah said. "He's just him. He's just him. That is dope."



