Redman comes to Eminem's defense

Foto: YouTube: BETNetworks - Rapper Redman praises Eminem's courage and strength to make a statement in an interview with BETNetworks on October 19, 2017.
In the days following Shady' cypher at the 2018 BET Awards, a lot of people came forward to express their feelings on the politically-driven freestyle. Redman in particular voiced his respect for Slim's delivery.
WARNING: This video contains mature language.
"When Eminem do something, it's not just a song. It's not just a freestyle. It's a statement. Even the way he talks, it's a statement. He talks just to state things, not just to be talking s**t."
We can't help but agree with Red on that one. Re-watch the explosive cypher here below: