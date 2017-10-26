Redman comes to Eminem's defense

There is nothing bad mad love between Redman and Eminem.

In the days following Shady' cypher at the 2018 BET Awards, a lot of people came forward to express their feelings on the politically-driven freestyle. Redman in particular voiced his respect for Slim's delivery.

WARNING: This video contains mature language.

"When Eminem do something, it's not just a song. It's not just a freestyle. It's a statement. Even the way he talks, it's a statement. He talks just to state things, not just to be talking s**t."