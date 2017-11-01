Síguenos
Post Malone Talks Being White In Hip Hop Culture with Dana Cortez

This is the first interview where Post talks about what happened between him and Lil B The Based God

Foto: YouTube: Dana Cortez Show - Rapper Post Malone sits down in an exclusive interview with the Dana Cortez Show before performing in Austin, Texas.
Colleen Baker
1 Nov | 9:52 AM EDT
Post Malone sat down with the Dana Cortez Show last week before his show in Austin, Texas.

Post gave us an inside look at the 'Rockstar' rapper's life. He addresses everything from being white in hip hop, his response to Lil B The Based God and even jokes about being the Godfather to Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's baby.


WARNING: This video contains mature language.

