Post Malone Talks Being White In Hip Hop Culture with Dana Cortez

Foto: YouTube: Dana Cortez Show - Rapper Post Malone sits down in an exclusive interview with the Dana Cortez Show before performing in Austin, Texas.
Post Malone sat down with the Dana Cortez Show last week before his show in Austin, Texas.
Post gave us an inside look at the 'Rockstar' rapper's life. He addresses everything from being white in hip hop, his response to Lil B The Based God and even jokes about being the Godfather to Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's baby.
WARNING: This video contains mature language.