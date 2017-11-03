Follow us
Paul Wall, Lil Keke and Z-Ro release World Series celebration track

The three Houston rappers teamed up to record 'World Series Grillz'
The three rappers from Houston, Texas teamed up to release a track called 'World Seriez Grillz,' a celebration track to honor the Houston Astros' historic World Series win against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
By:
Colleen Baker
Nov 3 | 10:42 AM EDT
Houston Astros fans are still celebrating their historic win against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2017 World Series on Wednesday night.

Three people who are definitely happy to represent their HTX pride are Paul Wall, Lil Keke and Z-Ro. The Houstonians collaborated on a track called 'World Series Grillz' in honor of their hometown team.

WARNING: This video contains mature language.


Wall reportedly offered to buy the team grillz if they won the World Series.

“I was just joking around with them about it,” Wall told the Associated Press. “I said: ‘Hey man if y’all go to the World Series, I’m going to hook y’all up with some grillz.’ And they were like: ’Hell yeah we want some grillz.”

Wall also reportedly agreed to get a grill for supermodel Kate Upton (Justin Verlander's fiancé) as well.

