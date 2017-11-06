New 'Fifty Shades' trailer is released

Fans of the 'Fifty Shades' series have to wait just a few more short months before the final movie, 'Fifty Shades Freed,' comes out.

While fans are used to seeing the brooding billionaire Christian go to extreme lengths to keep control, it is actually Anna who takes the wheel (literally and figuratively) in the final film.

See the latest trailer below.

WARNING: This video contains mature content.



As we anticipate the release of the final film, we are already excited about the upcoming soundtrack. So far, the film has yet to give us any sort of idea of what artists we can expect.

However, as you might recall, the 2015 premiere of 'Fifty Shades of Grey' blessed us with the titillating track 'Earned It' by The Weeknd.



And let us not forget the magic that Queen Bey bestowed upon us when she surprised us with a stripped-down version of 'Crazy In Love.'



The second film, 'Fifty Shades Darker,' gave us some more epic tracks. John Legend's 'One Woman Man' was one of our favorites.



We also fell in love with Corinne Bailey Rae's haunting cover of The Scientist.'