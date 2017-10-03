NEW COUPLE ALERT: Common and Angela Rye are dating

Love is in the air.
Common just announced that he and Angela Rye are officially dating.
The rapper confirmed the news while talking to Bevy Smith on her radio show and we could not be happier.
Common may be an Emmy, Grammy and Oscar winner, but Rye is also a celebrity in her own right. She is a political commentator for CNN, a political analyst for NPR and the CEO of political advocacy firm Impact Strategies. NBD.
The two have been rumored to be dating since September when they were spotted out together at the Emmys. That night, Rye showed her support for Common's win on her Instagram page.
Super proud of this guy for having a big #EGO, which is not to be confused with a big ego. Here he is giving thanks to the Almighty for his Emmy just like he does for taking every breath, every single day. I'm thankful for his tremendous example of humility, leadership, kindness, and creativity. May we all be inspired to #WORKwoke. ✊🏾💕 #heisSOdope #itsjustthebeginning #TonyhereheCOMES #soblessed Prov. 3:5-6 * (if you haven't heard "Letter to the Free" you're missing out...download post haste)