Síguenos
Escuchar 98.5 The Beat
Escuchar 98.5 The Beat

NEW COUPLE ALERT: Common and Angela Rye are dating

This is one power couple we are seriously here for.

Foto: Instagram: Angela Rye; Instagram: Common - Common announced earlier this week that he and the CNN political analyst are dating. “There’s a definite connection with Angela Rye. She’s a wonderful woman,” he said in a radio interview with SiriusXM&#39;s Bevy Smith. “And you know, I’ll just say I’m dating. I’m happy right now, and she’s an incredible human being,”
Por:
Univision
3 Oct | 1:33 PM EDT
Comparte

Love is in the air.

Common just announced that he and Angela Rye are officially dating.

The rapper confirmed the news while talking to Bevy Smith on her radio show and we could not be happier.


Common may be an Emmy, Grammy and Oscar winner, but Rye is also a celebrity in her own right. She is a political commentator for CNN, a political analyst for NPR and the CEO of political advocacy firm Impact Strategies. NBD.

The two have been rumored to be dating since September when they were spotted out together at the Emmys. That night, Rye showed her support for Common's win on her Instagram page.

Artículos Relacionados
  1. Celebrities pitch in money for crowd funding for Las Vegas victims
  2. Miley Cyrus and Adam Sandler pay tribute to Vegas victims
  3. Police release sketch of Hardberger Park sexual assault attacker
  4. Former "Saved by the Bell" star dropped by popular downtown San Antonio restaurant
  5. Hip Hop reacts to Las Vegas massacre
RELACIONADOS:Hip Hop