N.E.R.D and Rihanna release "Lemon"

Photo: YouTube: NERDVEVO - N.E.R.D and Rihanna teamed up to drop their new single, 'Lemon.' This song marks the first N.E.R.D. release since the trio's work on the <i>SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water'</i> soundtrack.
It looks like N.E.R.D. have reunited! And honestly, we are 100% here for it.
The trio enlisted the help of Bad Girl Ri Ri to sing on their new track, 'Lemon.'
Check out the new video below.
WARNING: This video contains mature language.
The last project put out by N.E.R.D. was in 2014 when they collaborated on the 'SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water' soundtrack.
The group is widely associated with their 2009 hit, 'Everyone Nose (All The Girls Standing In Line For The Bathroom.)'
We cannot wait to hear more!