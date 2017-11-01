N.E.R.D and Rihanna release "Lemon"

It looks like N.E.R.D. have reunited! And honestly, we are 100% here for it.

The trio enlisted the help of Bad Girl Ri Ri to sing on their new track, 'Lemon.'

Check out the new video below.

WARNING: This video contains mature language.



The last project put out by N.E.R.D. was in 2014 when they collaborated on the 'SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water' soundtrack.

The group is widely associated with their 2009 hit, 'Everyone Nose (All The Girls Standing In Line For The Bathroom.)'