Miley Cyrus and Adam Sandler pay tribute to Vegas victims

The two covered an emotional rendition of Dido's "No Freedom"

Foto: YouTube: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Miley Cyrus and Adam Sandler cover Dido&#39;s &quot;No Freedom&quot; on the <i>Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon</i> as a tribute to the victims of the attack in Las Vegas.
Por:
Univision
3 Oct | 11:39 AM EDT
As the nation continues to mourn the loss of the 59 victims of the Las Vegas massacre, celebritites across the nation have found different ways to voice their feelings.

Miley Cyrus, who has been a weekly guest on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon for the last few days, used her slot on last night's show to pay tribute to the victims. Adam Sandler accompanied her on the guitar.


